Time for Denia householders to connect to the main drainage system

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 18:27
MAIN DRAINAGE: Denia bylaw requires properties to be connected to the Aguas de Denia network
Photo credit: Denia town hall
AGUAS DE DENIA called on householders to connect to the main drainage system and close off their septic tanks.
Denia still has homes that are outside the network, said Aguas de Denia, the Aqualia-town hall joint venture that provides the town’s domestic water and main drainage services.
The company is redoubling its efforts to eliminate septic tanks before the deadline set by Municipal Main Drainage regulations introduced to control waste disposal in line with the law.
Aguas de Denia also reminded householders that the septic tanks needed to be emptied and then sealed.
Aqualia also invited the residents involved to visit their offices in Calle Abu Zeyan for further information and to learn how far their properties lie from the network.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.