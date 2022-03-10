Time for Denia householders to connect to the main drainage system

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 18:27

MAIN DRAINAGE: Denia bylaw requires properties to be connected to the Aguas de Denia network Photo credit: Denia town hall

AGUAS DE DENIA called on householders to connect to the main drainage system and close off their septic tanks.

Denia still has homes that are outside the network, said Aguas de Denia, the Aqualia-town hall joint venture that provides the town’s domestic water and main drainage services.

The company is redoubling its efforts to eliminate septic tanks before the deadline set by Municipal Main Drainage regulations introduced to control waste disposal in line with the law.

Aguas de Denia also reminded householders that the septic tanks needed to be emptied and then sealed.

Aqualia also invited the residents involved to visit their offices in Calle Abu Zeyan for further information and to learn how far their properties lie from the network.