Upcoming events at Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 16:18

Anual, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar has organised some exciting upcoming events, the next of which is a trip to Tarifa.

The shop at the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11.00am to 1.00pm. Stocks are running low and donations are needed, particularly ladies’ clothing and accessories, bedding, curtains, cushions, towels and kitchenware. Donators are asked to kindly ensure that items are in good condition.

Lux Mundi Torre del Mar and Fuengirola have jointly arranged an exciting coach excursion on March 24. The first visit will be to the city of Tarifa on the Costa de la Luz, where there will be time to have lunch and visit the well-preserved Guzman castle and the remains of the medieval walls. The coach will then travel to the Roman ruins of Baelo Claudia on the beach, where the entrance fee is included in the price. Tickets for the trip cost 26€, or 23€ with a Friends of Lux Mundi card. Proceeds are for fundraising.

For further information, please contact the Centre in Torre del Mar on 952 543 334 or at [email protected]

