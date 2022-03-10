Velez-Malaga pays tribute to Manuel Berenguer

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 15:58

Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga has paid tribute to the Spanish cinematographer Manuel Berenguer by naming one of its important buildings after him.

The Town Hall of Velez-Malaga has officially named the Municipal House of Associations after the Spanish cinematographer Manuel Berenguer on March 5. The event was attended by members of the Municipal Corporation, members of the Friends of Culture Society (SAC) and Berenguer’s family.

The Councillor for Culture, Cynthia García, said that Manuel Berenguer “was closely tied to the cultural life of the city”.

Pablo Berenguer, the son of Manuel Berenguer, thanked the Town Council and the SAC on behalf of his entire family for the initiative and invited all citizens to the naming event as a form of paying tribute to his father and saying goodbye, as he died during the pandemic.

The Municipal House of Associations is an emblematic place in the city and the Town Council of Velez-Malaga offers it as a meeting place for local associations and groups where social, cultural and sporting events take place.

