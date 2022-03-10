Velez-Malaga receives 3.7 million for tramway

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 16:03

Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The Velez-Malaga Town Council has received a grant of 3.7 million euros to go towards the tramway.

The Velez-Malaga Town Council has announced the awarding of a grant that they had requested from the Central Government for 3.7 million euros, which will go towards Phase 1 of the mobility project, the rehabilitation of the city’s tramway.

The Councillor for Transport, José María Domínguez, said: “mobility is currently provided entirely by buses, and this development will mean a significant improvement as well as a reduction in the cost of our urban transport service.”

The actions that are part of the tramway project would begin this year and would continue until 2024. The Velez Town Council is also waiting for a second grant of 2.7 million euros for Phase 2 of the mobility project, which would involve replacing the public bus service that currently operates in the area.

The Councillor for Transport appealed to the Junta de Andalucía “to collaborate with the implementation of the tram” and asked for their support.

