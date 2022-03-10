By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 12:25

Credit: Twitter

Violent clashes between German and English football fans in Spain’s Sevilla. The clashes broke out in the city centre.

Clashes broke out between football fans in Sevilla on the evening of March 9. According to reports, fans of Germany’s Eintracht and West Ham fans battled in the streets.

The shocking scenes happened after the match finished between the Betis and a German team. According to reports, fights broke out between Eintracht fans and West Ham fans. Football fans were seen flooding the streets.

The hostilities began as small objects and glasses were thrown. The situation quickly escalated. Bar furniture ended up being thrown and used as a weapon.

According to 20 minutes, the brawls broke out into surrounding streets. Premises were forced to close due to the issues in the area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.