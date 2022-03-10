By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 7:34

Credit: Facebook

Woman dies just hours into Benidorm holiday after a tragic accident.

Marie Riley had been on holiday with her wife Lynne when tragedy struck. Marie reportedly died in a tragic accident. No details surrounding the accident have been released at this time except that the couple were holidaying in Spain’s Benidorm.

Lynne reportedly lost her wife to a tragic accident on Monday, March 7. The couple had only been married for four years. They had flown into Spain with friends to enjoy a holiday.

Tributes poured in for Marie on social media. She has been described as “genuinely one in a million”.

According to The Daily Record, friends have been devastated over the shocking death.

One friend commented: “Lynne I am in complete shock. I am so so sorry. One of the loveliest girls I’ve ever met. Please let us know if you need anything at all.”

Another friend paid tribute and said: “Life is so cruel Lynne, take each day as it comes and look after yourself, you have great family and friends who will help you through this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with you all xx sleep tight Marie you will be sadly missed xx.”

Marie’s neighbour and friend shared fond memories and said: “We started as neighbours and grew to become best friends.

“The laughter, jokes & sometimes cries we shared around the garden fire will live with me forever.

“I cannot believe I will never see you again.

“I am absolutely devastated for your wife.

“We will love you forever. Rest easy beautiful.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson commented on the death. They stated: “We are assisting the family of a British woman following an incident in Benidorm and in contact with the Spanish authorities.”

