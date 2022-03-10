By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 18:05

Juan J. Martínez from Valencia, España, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The World’s Best Fabada 2022 may be on the coast of Axarquia.

The Mediterráneo restaurant in Benajarafe (Velez-Malaga) was selected as one of 17 semi-finalists in the “World’s Best Fabada 2022” competition in Madrid.

Fabada (Asturian bean stew) is a traditional Asturian dish that is popular throughout Spain. José Luis Navas, manager of the Mediterráneo restaurant, explained that their dish stands out for “the products we use to make the fabada, which come from Asturias”.

The manager went on to say that this is the first year that they have entered the competition. They usually serve fabada on Fridays, and one day, “without prior warning, two members of the jury came to taste it”, notifying them shortly afterwards that they had been selected to take part in the semi-final.

The professional jury visited all the restaurants one by one, which were spread throughout Spain in more than fifteen different cities. Therefore, these are the seventeen restaurants that “have demonstrated that they have prepared the best fabadas this year”, according to the company Gustatio.

_______________________________________________________________________

