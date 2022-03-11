By Chris King • 11 March 2022 • 3:29

19-year-old student designs the Almeria version of Monopoly. image: yanira lao

An Almeria version of the board game Monopoly has been designed by a 19-year-old student



Yanira Lao Perez, a very enterprising 19-year-old student from Almeria, has designed her own unique version of the iconic board game Monopoly, featuring landmarks, monuments, and streets from the capital city of the province.

For the time being, it is simply her class project in the Higher Degree of Guide, Information and Tourist Assistance of the IES Almeraya in the capital. But, this could all change, after only posting one image of the board on Twitter, she has already received hundreds of messages asking about the possibility of buying the board game.

This clever young student created Almeria Monopoly, or ‘Almeripoly’, as a project for the Tourism Product Design subject, because she “wanted to do something different, that is suitable for people of any age, and with a route through the streets of Almería as a common thread”.

She thought of a trivia type game, but after researching, Yanira realised that there was nothing like Monopoly existing about the city.

Yanira has since designed a board in which the player walks through the most iconic streets of Almeria: Calle de la Reina, Parque Nicolas Salmeron, Plaza Flores, Calle de las Tiendas, La Rambla, and the Paseo. There is a route that goes from the Almedina neighbourhood to the Paseo, passing through the Port, and the intermodal station.

In this Monopoly from Almeria there is also no lack of images of the main buildings and monuments of the city, such as the Alcazaba, the Central Market, the English Cable, the Butterfly Building, the Civil War shelters, the old train station, the Pingurucho in the Plaza Vieja, and the Cathedral. The most expensive streets are Puerta de Purchena, Paseo, and Rambla Obispo Orbera.

With this Almeripoly, Yanira Lao has achieved a very good grade and the congratulations of her colleagues. She has also attracted attention on social networks, “I only put the photo because I was excited, and I wanted my friends to see it, I did not expect it to have this impact”, she assured.

Now, the next step is to try to make this board game the reality that many people from Almeria will surely want. “I have already printed a test version on paper, but I am looking to do it well and be able to sell it on social networks”, said Yanira.

To achieve this, she is looking at all the details, such as possible incompatibilities due to the rights of the brand. Either way, whether or not she succeeds in developing her project, Yanira’s idea has already succeeded, both in the classroom, and on the internet, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.