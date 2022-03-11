Airbus has a big enough workload to last seven to eight years

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 13:01

Ienac from the German Wikipedia, [1], Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The aeronautical company Airbus has admitted that its workload is large enough to last seven to eight years.

The European aeronautical manufacturer Airbus has 7,000 aircraft in its order book, which guarantees enough work for seven or eight years, stated the company’s president in Spain, Alberto Gutiérrez, on March 9.

This impressive workload has not, however, stopped the European aviation multinational from executing its plan to close its Puerto Real plant in Cadiz, which was being under-used.

Gutiérrez provided the information at a meeting organised by the employers’ association CEOE on the industry and strategic autonomy of Europe. Gutiérrez stated that the continent must equip itself with what it needs to guarantee supplies and activate alternative sources of production materials.

Gutiérrez also explained that Airbus has halted the delivery of 13 A350 aircraft to the Russian airline Aeroflot that had been planned for the next few months, following the invasion of Ukraine. It has also stopped the activity of an engineering centre it has in Moscow and is studying the situation of employees there on a case-by-case basis.

In order to strengthen its strategic autonomy, Europe needs to work on its own supply chain, define the energy framework, boost technology and consolidate the industrial sector.

Europe is “highly dependent” on third countries for its supplies and the supply of essential materials such as zinc, silicon, nickel, magnesium and lithium is “tremendously” vulnerable.

Gutiérrez also highlighted the strong position of Airbus as a driving force in the Spanish industry. He pointed out that the Covid crisis is still having a strong impact on the aviation sector, with flights at 74 per cent of the level from 2019, although shorter routes, such as domestic flights, are doing better.

