Almeria province better-equipped to fight drugs mafias

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 19:50
INTERIOR MINISTRY: Government has added Almeria province to the Campo de Gibraltar Security Plan
Photo credit: Triplecaña
ALMERIA PROVINCE is now included in the central government’s Campo de Gibraltar Security Plan.
Manuel de la Fuente, Madrid’s sub-delegate to Almeria, described the news of Almeria’s inclusion as “awaited, requested and absolutely necessary.”
The Security Plan was originally launched in Cadiz in 2018 to combat criminal gangs engaged in drug trafficking but was expanded in 2020 to include Hueva in Malaga and has been expanded once again with the addition of Almeria, Granada and Sevilla.
With 2022’s total allocation of €35 million, more personnel can be taken, including 300 more Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil officers for Almeria province, De la Fuente informed the provincial media.
More human and material resources would boost operational capacity, the sub-delegate added: “This will increase effectiveness and improve public safety.”
De la Fuente also pointed out that Almeria’s inclusion in the Security Plan would “directly affect activities in some Almeria neighbourhoods.”
Improved resources would allow the security forces to crack down more efficiently on indoor marihuana plantations, inevitably coupled with illegal electricity connections.
“It will also make it easier to counteract the decline in neighbourhoods that are occupied by mafias,” he said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
