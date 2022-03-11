By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 March 2022 • 7:18

Bob Dylan to release a song writing book image: twitter

Nobel laureate and folk-rock legend Bob Dylan is to release a new book on song writing in November this year according to his publisher Simon and Schuster.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song” is the first book of new writing Dylan has put out in nearly two decades. His last book “Chronicles, Volume One” came out in 2004.

According to his publishers. Dylan began writing his latest book more than ten years ago and will comprise of more than 60 essays, musing on artists from Hank Williams and Nina Simone. The poet and famed will also discuss the craft of song writing in the book.

Jonathan Karp, Head of Simon and Schuster said: “The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time.

“‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

Rumours of a “Chronicles, Volume Two” have circled for years but fans will now have “Philosophy” to tide them over until, or if ever the second edition ever gets written.

Dylan, who burst onto the folk scene in New York in the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records around the world. His last and 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” was released to critical acclaim in 2020.

The 80-year-old, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, maintains a rigorous touring schedule that is planned all the way through to 2024.

The news that Bob Dylan is to release another long-awaited book, this time on song writing, will go down well with fans and musicians alike.

