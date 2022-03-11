Calpe’s Old Town provides setting for Indian thriller

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 15:10
: LOCATION SCENES: Preparing to film a Ramarao on Duty sequences
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
BOLLYWOOD came to Calpe on March 11 when an Indian production company used the Old Town for location shots.
The People Media Factory is currently filming Ramarao on Duty, an action thriller starring Ravi Teja, one of India’s most popular and highest-paid actors who has appeared in over 60 films.
The production company, which arrived in Calpe after filming in Benidorm and Villajoyosa, chose the Old Town’s Calle Campanari and Calle Puchalt, on the strength of their traditional architecture and the varied colours of the different facades.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
