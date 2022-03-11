Trending:

Calpe’s Old Town provides setting for Indian thriller

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 15:10

: LOCATION SCENES: Preparing to film a Ramarao on Duty sequences Photo credit: Calpe town hall

BOLLYWOOD came to Calpe on March 11 when an Indian production company used the Old Town for location shots.

The People Media Factory is currently filming Ramarao on Duty, an action thriller starring Ravi Teja, one of India’s most popular and highest-paid actors who has appeared in over 60 films.

The production company, which arrived in Calpe after filming in Benidorm and Villajoyosa, chose the Old Town’s Calle Campanari and Calle Puchalt, on the strength of their traditional architecture and the varied colours of the different facades.

