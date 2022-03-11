JUST IN: Civilian targets hit in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 March 2022 • 9:39

Credit: @BuzzWith/ Twitter

JUST IN: Civilian targets hit in Ukraine’s Dnipro.

RUSSIAN shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has reportedly hit civilian targets, according to early reports. Russia has repeatedly denied targetting civilians, however, this latest incident comes after a children’s hospital was blown up as part of attacks in Mariupol.

Sky News is reporting that one person has died on Friday, March 11 after three airstrikes took place in the early hours of this morning.

The attacks, which follow devastating assaults on Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, were said to have occurred close to a nursery and residential apartment building.

A statement from the emergency services said: “There were three airstrikes on the city, namely hitting a nursery, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died.”

Multiple Ukrainian cities appear to have been target in the early hours of March 11.

Airstrikes are believed to have taken out a two military airfields in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops launched a high-precision, long-range attack on two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and both have been taken out of action, as per the Jerusalem Post.

According to the Associated Press, bombs are targetting airports in western Ukraine, citing local authorities.

Lutsk is located only 90km from the Polish border.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.