By Chris King • 11 March 2022 • 21:50

Costa del Sol public swimming pools closing due to high energy prices. Image: Google maps - Javier Moral

As a result of high energy costs, two public swimming pools on the Costa del Sol are closing temporarily



Electricity and gas prices are continuing to affect homeowners, as well as some companies. One Costa del Sol company, Supera, has today, Friday, March 11, decided to take the action of closing two of its public swimming pools.

They have closed two pools in the Malaga municipalities of Estepona and Marbella, citing the “unaffordable” cost of electricity. This measure has been adopted “temporarily” until the situation “returns to normal parameters”, they said.

Those affected are the Jose Ramon de la Morena Sports Centre in Estepona, and the Fuente Nueva Centre in San Pedro Alcantara, in Marbella. Both have a heated and outdoor swimming pool, as well as a spa area, which cannot be used.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the company explained, “The rest of the services will continue to be provided normally”. Their decision is attributed to the “unaffordable energy costs” that the company has had to face in recent months, and that, predictably, “will be maintained and/or worsen in the coming years”.

Despite always having provided “an optimal service”, the company blames the “negative effects of the pandemic”, to which are now added the “runaway energy prices, taxed by recent events” for today’s action. “The cost of keeping the water area warm all day has multiplied”, indicated a company spokesperson.

Supera has assured that it will undertake to return to users the proportional part of the courses that until now were being taught. Likewise, it maintains that it will recover “all services in an integral way”, once the situation normalises again, as reported by malagahoy.es.

