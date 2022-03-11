Dealing with scabies

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 9:39

The itchy skin condition scabies can be problematic but can be overcome by following the right recommendations. Read on to find out what you should do.

Outbreaks of scabies are most common in nursing homes, university residences and day-care centres. Increasingly, however, they are seen in hospitals and private homes. Luckily, it is possible to stop the spread of scabies by properly washing all surfaces and fabrics.

What to do if you have scabies

Do not be embarrassed to seek medical help. Scabies has nothing to do with hygiene and can affect people of all ages and income levels.

Everyone you had close contact with should have treatment. Sometimes people do not have any signs of scabies even though there are mites on their skin, and symptoms may take two to six weeks to appear.

Take a bath or shower before applying the cream. Apply the cream to clean, dry skin and leave it for eight to 14 hours. It is most convenient to apply it at bedtime and wash it off in the morning.

Apply the cream to your whole body, from your neck to your toes. This includes the skin around your nails, the crease between your buttocks, and the skin between your toes. Reapply the cream to your hands every time you wash them.

The first day of treatment, wash all clothes, bedding and towels in hot water to prevent reinfection with scabies. If possible, dry everything in a dryer. Things that cannot be washed in a washing machine can be taken to a dry cleaner or sealed in a plastic bag for at least a week. You should also vacuum your entire home, including rugs and upholstered furniture.

