By Guest Writer • 11 March 2022 • 11:35

Back delivering in the Ukraine Credit: Glovo

MULTI-CATEGORY delivery group Glovo has partially resumed operations in Ukraine, in order to provide essential services in 20 cities across the country, including Kyiv.

The company announced on March 9 that its objective is to provide humanitarian support and offer essential logistics to those in need, connecting customers and couriers with partner restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores and NGOs.

Glovo does not seek and will not have any financial gains from these services in Ukraine and waives commission and delivery fees to partners, NGOs and pharmacies.

Additionally, while all user delivery fees remain, they will be donated through a Ukraine-based NGO, Come Back Alive, which looks to support the Ukrainian society.

Given the current circumstances, the active couriers’ compensation has been adapted to ensure they can support themselves and their families and all couriers are covered by local and global insurance.

Since operations resumed in Ukraine, nearly 10,000 orders were delivered in a single week, with nearly 1,000 active stores and more than 700 couriers operating so far. To ensure the safety of users, couriers and partners, Glovo has implemented additional safety measures and protocols.

Originally founded in Spain, Glovo has seen huge expansion and the majority of shares were purchased by Germany’s Delivery Hero early in 2022.

Meanwhile, in Spain, a war of words has broken out between Uber Eats and Glovo after the Uber delivery arm wrote to the Spanish Government saying that it cannot recruit sufficient couriers.

It alleges that whilst it is complying completely with the requirement to ensure workers are contracted, Glovo still allows some to be registered as self employed and they can then choose to work only in the most lucrative hours of the day.

According to a report by IBTimes, a spokesperson for Glovo rejected this claim and said that it complied with the law.

