By Matthew Roscoe • 11 March 2022 • 8:11
158,000 adverse events: FDA release shocking Pfizer data to the public. Credit: Twitter
THE Pfizer data, which has finally started to be released to the public, is currently under the spotlight, however, the revelation that the FDA were aware of almost 158,000 adverse events from the vaccine before it was granted “Emergency Use Authorisation” has shocked the world.
Although even more alarming is that they had originally requested for these documents to be sealed for 75 years.
Now though, the documents are finally being shared with the public following a decision from US District Judge Mark Pittman, who sided with Public Health and Medical Professionals because their request was “paramount to public importance”.
Within the initial release of documents is an appendix called the “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST”, which lists thousands of adverse events as a result of taking the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
Among the 1,246 other medical conditions reported following vaccination were:
The report, which was surprisingly covered by the Express, was considered a “bombshell,” by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel Mary Holland.
“At least now we know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep this data under wraps for 75 years. These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines. The potential for serious harm is very clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages,” she said.
As per the documents, of which an initial 10k pages were released on March 1, shows that over 25,000 nervous system disorders were reported, while 17,000 musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders and 14,000 gastrointestinal disorders were also noted.
However, scientists have warned the public not to read too much into the data, which is linked to its decision in December 2020 to grant Pfizer-BioNTech “Emergency Use Authorisation” for its mRNA vaccine, over fears of “taking things out of context.”
Zach Zalewski, PhD, JD, a regulatory strategy consultant at Avalere Health, warned that there is the potential of “cherry-picking” information after the huge data release, which is set to conclude in the summer.
“This will literally include every scrap of paper that was submitted to FDA for the entirety of the pandemic,” Zalewski told MedPage Today. “If transparency is what they want, transparency is what they’ll get.”
“There’s a risk of cherry-picking and taking things out of context,” Zalewski said. “Just because you will have all the data in front of you, that doesn’t mean you’ll reach any different conclusions.”
Among the documents as per Endpoints News, a payment of nearly $2.9 million (€2.6 million) was made to FDA from Pfizer, while another shows a fast track designation letter, which is not typically released.
The Rio Times has provided a link to the data, which you can download here.
