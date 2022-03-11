Fire extinguished in Malaga hotel basement

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 14:11

Image: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

Firefighters extinguished a fire on March 10 in the basement of a hotel in Malaga, where mattresses and other materials were stored.

Firefighters in Malaga managed to extinguish a fire that broke out on the afternoon of Thursday, March 10, in the basement of a hotel in the city centre. The basement was used to store mattresses and other materials, according to the Emergency Services 112 Andalucia. The emergency services evacuated the establishment as a precaution.

Sources from the fire department told Europa Press that they received a call from the hotel itself, located on Calle Pasillo de Santa Isabel, at around 5.55pm, informing them that a fire had broken out in the basement of the building where various materials were stored.

The fire brigade, the health services and the local and national police were notified. The authorities evacuated the hotel as a precautionary measure and checked all the rooms of the hotel as the smoke had accumulated in the building.

Fortunately, the emergency services were able to confirm that there are no reports of people having been injured or affected by the smoke or fire.

