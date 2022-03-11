Javea Green Bowls Club raises funds for Cancer Care

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 11:40

CHARITY DONATION: Keith Hamilton with Jahne Nuttall Blake and Jeannette Missons Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

It has become a Javea Green Bowls Club tradition for members to raise money during the year for a charity.

At the conclusion of this year’s Captain’s Cup competition, the club captain, Keith Hamilton, proudly presented Cancer Care Javea with a cheque for €2,000.

“We were very pleased that Cancer Care Javea’s president, Jayne Nuttall Blake, and the association’s secretary, Jeannette Missons, were at the club to receive the cheque,” said Javea Green’s press officer, Alan Phillips. “Jayne said a few words of thanks and explained how the money would be put to use in the local charities of Javea, Moraira and Denia.

“It certainly makes you realise how fortunate we all are to have such dedicated volunteers helping those who are suffering,” he added.

Javea Green Bowls Club raises funds throughout the year by imposing fines if a “wrong bias” is delivered and at friendly bowls matches when the losers throw a euro into the box.

Surplus monies from social events also go into the kitty but this year Javea Green members raised more funds with their very first pantomime, “Yes it was, No it wasn’t!” produced and directed by the club’s vice-president, Ferdie Fenton.

“This event alone accounted for half of the monies raised,” Alan said.

Earlier, 60 club members had fine sunny weather for the annual Captains Day competition that was won by Dick Baron, Heather Stephens and Peter Shaw. Carmel Samson, Dave Carvath and Betty Pierrot came second with Tony Walker, June Wilson and Velia Wood in third place.