By Chris King • 11 March 2022 • 18:51
Laboratory manufacturing athlete doping substances dismantled in Benalmadena.
image: guardia civil/policia nacional
As reported in a statement from the police, an operation in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena has resulted in a clandestine laboratory being dismantled. A criminal organisation was using this facility to allegedly manufacture and traffick doping substances at the national level for athletes.
Seven individuals have been arrested in the provinces of Valencia, Malaga, and Cordoba, in a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and the National Police.
Those detained had allegedly been obtaining unauthorised medicines from countries such as China, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Turkey, for several years. Their products were then finished in the clandestine laboratory they had installed in a Benalmadena property.
The seven detainees are being investigated for alleged crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organisation, and money laundering.
More than 125,000 doses of various medicines have been seized in the operation, as well as machinery, manufacturing material, and raw active ingredients.
An investigation began back in 2019 after the authorities detected shipments of active drug ingredients entering Spain from China, Turkey, and Bulgaria.
A study of these shipments revealed several routes of distribution of finished products, among which were various types of anabolics, steroids, hormones, and drugs to help with erectile dysfunction. These medications were being distributed for oral and injectable administration.
In March 2021, several people linked to the world of bodybuilding were arrested, and from the analysis of the seized documentation, a person was identified who presented himself as the representative of a brand of high-quality anabolic steroids. After investigations, it was found that the real origin of the products was Benalmadena.
As a security measure, the organisation used a virtual clothing store to justify the large volume of merchandise and packages that they moved . However, 1,585 counterfeit clothing items were seized during a raid, for which a crime against intellectual property has also been attributed.
Drug redistribution points were strategically selected and used business fronts such as nutrition stores, veterinary clinics, or gyms, to mask their activity and contact potential customers, as reported by malagahoy.es.
🚩Cae una red que fabricaba y distribuía sustancias dopantes para deportistas
Contaban con un laboratorio clandestino en un domicilio de #Benalmádena (#Málaga)
🔹Intervenidos ➕125.000 dosis de medicamentos no autorizados
🔹7 detenidos en #Valencia, #Málaga y #Córdoba pic.twitter.com/oNtCfEck5K
— Policía Nacional (@policia) March 10, 2022
🚩Cae una red que fabricaba y distribuía sustancias dopantes para deportistas
Contaban con un laboratorio clandestino en un domicilio de #Benalmádena (#Málaga)
🔹Intervenidos ➕125.000 dosis de medicamentos no autorizados
🔹7 detenidos en #Valencia, #Málaga y #Córdoba pic.twitter.com/oNtCfEck5K
— Policía Nacional (@policia) March 10, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.