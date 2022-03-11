Malaga lorry driver investigated for driving with six times the acceptable blood-alcohol level

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 12:03

Image: Guardia Civil

A lorry driver is being investigated for driving through Malaga with six times the acceptable blood-alcohol level.

The Guardia Civil has opened a legal investigation into a lorry driver who was driving with a blood-alcohol level six times greater than the acceptable one.

Numerous users driving on the A-7 alerted the police that a lorry was driving on the aforementioned road and occupying both lanes, causing serious problems for the other vehicles.

The patrols from the Velez-Malaga Traffic Unit managed to locate the vehicle, at km 262 of the A-7 in the municipality of Velez-Malaga. The vehicle was travelling at an abnormally low speed and using both the left and right lanes so that there was a risk of collision with other vehicles.

After several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle as the driver did not notice the signals from the police officers, they began to suspect that he might be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

When the officers managed to stop the vehicle, they carried out a breathalyser test on the driver. The result was positive, with six times the blood-alcohol level that is permitted for professional drivers.

The driver, aged 52, was charged with offences against road safety, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, and may be sentenced to imprisonment of between six months and two years. He may also lose the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for between one and six years.

