Mature skin: Make-up

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 11:06

O Boticário SPFW, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Our skin naturally changes over the years. Make-up can be enjoyed at any age, but some techniques that work well on younger skin may be less effective on more mature skin.

Moisturiser and sun protection

This step is essential for all ages. For mature skin, choose a moisturiser that is quickly absorbed and contains properties that help to plump and smooth the skin. Also, whether winter or summer, keeping your face protected from the sun’s rays will make all the difference.

Foundation and concealer

Opt for a light liquid foundation. Using a dense, high-coverage foundation may make mature skin look stiff and wrinkles and pores may look even more obvious. The same goes for concealer, so apply it subtly and sparingly.

Powder

Using too much will make your face look stiff and overly matte. Choose a translucent powder that gives just the right amount of hold and spread a small amount very evenly.

Blending

Blending well is essential on mature skin. Use a good brush or a sponge that will not absorb too much product. Always use small strokes, preferably in upward or circular movements.

Eyes

Well-defined eyebrows can lift and frame the face. The eyebrows may become lighter in colour and more sparse with age. Give them body and shape with an eyebrow gel, pencil or powder. Lifting the eyelashes by curling them and using a good mascara will give them life, volume and length.

Lips

You can play around as much as you like here, but try to avoid very matte or drying lipsticks, as this is unflattering and can damage the skin on your lips.

