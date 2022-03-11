By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2022 • 15:35
Moving to Sotogrande: The complete guide. CREDIT: Sotogrande SA (Napoleonic)
Sotogrande is well known as a prestigious architectural showcase on the Costa del Sol, with styles varying from the traditional Andalucian to mid-century modern to the more unusual super modern designs.
So, if you’re considering moving to Sotogrande, where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Sotogrande a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.
Contents
Sotogrande is located on the western end of Malaga, however, it is within the municipality of San Roque in the Province of Cadiz.
The prestigious resort of Sotogrande is very popular with tourists and those wishing to move to Spain. It has a thriving property market with a range of property types.
In general, flats around the port area cost around €250,000 with penthouses costing around €1.8 million. Villas in Sotogrande cost around €1 million to €8 million depending on the plot and the size.
Sotogrande has 15 golf courses to choose from, so you will be spoilt for choice if you enjoy time on the tee! The most popular course in the area is Sotogrande Golf/Marina.
In and around Sotogrande you will find some stunning beaches, including The Beach in the La Reserva Club – a man-made beach and lagoon set in the exclusive gated community of La Reserva.
The marina in Sotogrande is the perfect place to learn the skill of sailing, while you can paddleboard, kayak, scuba dive and snorkel on the beach.
Sotogrande Marina is a great place to shop and has a range of stores. There’s also a wonderful market with over 60 stalls every Sunday!
Located between the marina and the beach of Sotogrande, the Guadiaro is a protected area and natural site that is popular for walking and bird watching.
Sotogrande is world-famous for deep-sea finishing, head to the Marina and choose from the many companies offering day trips – you’ll even see some dolphins!
If you are interested in tennis or paddle, Sotogrande has several tennis clubs where you can practice the sport or brush up your skills with the help of a coach.
The Santa Maria Polo Club is considered to be among the best facilities of its kind in Europe. Thousands travel here each year to watch competitions.
Torreguadiaro is a modest little town that has become well known for its beaches, charming cafes and beautiful views – perfect for a day out.
Experience ancient baths in the middle of nature, where you can bathe in the water and scrub yourself with natural mud.
Restaurante MarSana serves up healthy Mediterranean, European and Spanish cuisine with amazing sea views.
Open: 12:30pm until 11:45pm
Address: Avenida Mar del Sur, 106 Junto al Puerto de Sotogrande, Hotel Milla De Plata Sotogrande, 11312 Torreguadiaro
Booking: 956 61 65 61
Price: €€-€€€
This beach bar serves up healthy Mediterranean cuisine and some of the best sushi in Sotogrande.
Open: 12pm until 12am
Address: Playa de Torreguadiaro, 11312 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 657 80 03 33
If you fancy a steak, Cancha II Asador Argentino serves up the best Argentinian meat as well as vegetarian options.
Open: 12pm until 3:30pm and 7:30pm until 11:30pm
Address: Alaya Club Polo Grounds, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 618 56 83 68
Price: €€€€
This restaurant in the lively area of the port serves up Spanish fusion cuisine.
Open: 1pm until 12am
Address: Ribera Del Marlin Marina de Sotogrande, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 956 77 26 47
If you are looking for some high-class tapas, PuraTapa is the place to go in Sotogrande.
Open: 1pm until 5pm and 8pm until 12 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30pm until 12am on Sundays
Address: Avd Mar Del Sur S/N Torreguadiaro, 11312 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 956 61 53 66
If you’re missing your Sunday roast, The Hairy Lemon has got you covered.
Open: 9am until 12am
Address: Puerto Deportivo San Roque, Cadiz, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 956 79 01 24
You will be spoilt for choice with tapas and wine at Restaurante La Terreza.
Open: 1pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 12am, closed on Sundays and Mondays
Address: Calle Carretera, 48, 11311 Guadiaro, San Roque
Booking: 956 61 42 19
This large local restaurant serves up some of the best Spanish cuisine in the area.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am, closed on Sundays
Address: Ubranizacion de Colina del Mar Torreguadiaro, Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 956 61 05 08
If you’re into Japanese food, you can watch the chef prepare your food at Restaurante Casa Moncayo.
Open: 6am until 12am
Address: Calle Sierra Bermeja C/ Sierra Bermeja, 11311 Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro
Booking: 646 26 16 45
Located on Sotogrande Marina, KE Sotogrande serves up delicious European breakfast, lunch and dinner with a great selection of drinks.
Open: 9am until 11:45pm
Address: Paseo del Puerto Puerto de Sotogrande, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque
Booking: 956 79 03 33
When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Sotogrande has some impressive education centres.
For international schools in Sotogrande, the International Montessori School in Sotogrande and the Sotogrande International School come highly recommended.
The Alma Forest School is internationally accredited and focuses on young children learning outdoors with an curriculum that draws on different educational traditions.
Having access to great quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Sotogrande has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.
This is the coast’s major hospital and has an excellent reputation, particularly for emergency medicine.
Address: Autovia A-7, km 187, 29603, Marbella
Contact: 951 976 669 or click here
This is the state hospital in Sotogrande and provides an emergency service as well as specialist tests and treatments.
Address: Av. Menendez Pelayo, 103, 11300 La Línea de la Concepción
Contact: 956 02 65 00 or click here
Located on the Marina, this private health clinic uses the latest technology and works with most major insurance companies.
Address: Avda. de la Marina, s/n, Edificio D, Portal 21, 1ºB, Ribera del Merlin, 11310 Marina de Sotogrande
Contact: 630 471 330 / 902 10 18 18 or click here
This clinic deals with general dentistry, implants, emergency services and more.
Address: Paseo del Canal, Edf. A2, Apt. 1-4. 11310 Puerto Sotogrande
Contact: 956 790 180 / 651 769 826 or click here
Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Sotogrande.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.