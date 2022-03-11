Moving to Sotogrande: The complete guide

By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2022 • 15:35

Known for its architecture and beautiful weather, Sotogrande is one of the most sought-after areas for those looking at moving to Spain.

Sotogrande is well known as a prestigious architectural showcase on the Costa del Sol, with styles varying from the traditional Andalucian to mid-century modern to the more unusual super modern designs.

So, if you’re considering moving to Sotogrande, where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Sotogrande a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

Contents

Where is Sotogrande?

Property in Sotogrande

Things to do in Sotogrande

Best restaurants in Sotogrande

Schools in Sotogrande

Healthcare in Sotogrande

Contact information

Where is Sotogrande?

Sotogrande is located on the western end of Malaga, however, it is within the municipality of San Roque in the Province of Cadiz.

Property in Sotogrande

The prestigious resort of Sotogrande is very popular with tourists and those wishing to move to Spain. It has a thriving property market with a range of property types.

In general, flats around the port area cost around €250,000 with penthouses costing around €1.8 million. Villas in Sotogrande cost around €1 million to €8 million depending on the plot and the size.

10 best things to do in Sotogrande

1. Play golf in the sun

Sotogrande has 15 golf courses to choose from, so you will be spoilt for choice if you enjoy time on the tee! The most popular course in the area is Sotogrande Golf/Marina.

2. Relax at the beach

In and around Sotogrande you will find some stunning beaches, including The Beach in the La Reserva Club – a man-made beach and lagoon set in the exclusive gated community of La Reserva.

3. Get adventurous with some watersports

The marina in Sotogrande is the perfect place to learn the skill of sailing, while you can paddleboard, kayak, scuba dive and snorkel on the beach.

4. Do some shopping at Sotogrande Marina

Sotogrande Marina is a great place to shop and has a range of stores. There’s also a wonderful market with over 60 stalls every Sunday!

5. Visit the Guadiaro River Estuary

Located between the marina and the beach of Sotogrande, the Guadiaro is a protected area and natural site that is popular for walking and bird watching.

6. Go deep-sea fishing

Sotogrande is world-famous for deep-sea finishing, head to the Marina and choose from the many companies offering day trips – you’ll even see some dolphins!

7. Play tennis or paddle

If you are interested in tennis or paddle, Sotogrande has several tennis clubs where you can practice the sport or brush up your skills with the help of a coach.

8. Watch a game of polo

The Santa Maria Polo Club is considered to be among the best facilities of its kind in Europe. Thousands travel here each year to watch competitions.

9. Visit the village of Torreguadiaro

Torreguadiaro is a modest little town that has become well known for its beaches, charming cafes and beautiful views – perfect for a day out.

10. Visit the Baños de la Hedionda (Roman baths)

Experience ancient baths in the middle of nature, where you can bathe in the water and scrub yourself with natural mud.

The best restaurants in Sotogrande

1. Restaurante MarSana

Restaurante MarSana serves up healthy Mediterranean, European and Spanish cuisine with amazing sea views.

Open: 12:30pm until 11:45pm

Address: Avenida Mar del Sur, 106 Junto al Puerto de Sotogrande, Hotel Milla De Plata Sotogrande, 11312 Torreguadiaro

Booking: 956 61 65 61

Price: €€-€€€

2. Chambao Beach Bar

This beach bar serves up healthy Mediterranean cuisine and some of the best sushi in Sotogrande.

Open: 12pm until 12am

Address: Playa de Torreguadiaro, 11312 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 657 80 03 33

Price: €€-€€€

3. Cancha II Asador Argentino

If you fancy a steak, Cancha II Asador Argentino serves up the best Argentinian meat as well as vegetarian options.

Open: 12pm until 3:30pm and 7:30pm until 11:30pm

Address: Alaya Club Polo Grounds, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 618 56 83 68

Price: €€€€

4. Bokana

This restaurant in the lively area of the port serves up Spanish fusion cuisine.

Open: 1pm until 12am

Address: Ribera Del Marlin Marina de Sotogrande, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 956 77 26 47

Price: €€-€€€

5. PuraTapa

If you are looking for some high-class tapas, PuraTapa is the place to go in Sotogrande.

Open: 1pm until 5pm and 8pm until 12 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30pm until 12am on Sundays

Address: Avd Mar Del Sur S/N Torreguadiaro, 11312 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 956 61 53 66

Price: €€-€€€

6. The Hairy Lemon

If you’re missing your Sunday roast, The Hairy Lemon has got you covered.

Open: 9am until 12am

Address: Puerto Deportivo San Roque, Cadiz, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 956 79 01 24

Price: €€-€€€

7. Restaurante La Terraza

You will be spoilt for choice with tapas and wine at Restaurante La Terreza.

Open: 1pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 12am, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Calle Carretera, 48, 11311 Guadiaro, San Roque

Booking: 956 61 42 19

Price: €€-€€€

8. La Verandah

This large local restaurant serves up some of the best Spanish cuisine in the area.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 7:30pm until 12am, closed on Sundays

Address: Ubranizacion de Colina del Mar Torreguadiaro, Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 956 61 05 08

Price: €€-€€€

9. Restaurante Casa Moncayo

If you’re into Japanese food, you can watch the chef prepare your food at Restaurante Casa Moncayo.

Open: 6am until 12am

Address: Calle Sierra Bermeja C/ Sierra Bermeja, 11311 Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro

Booking: 646 26 16 45

Price: €€-€€€

10. KE Sotogrande

Located on Sotogrande Marina, KE Sotogrande serves up delicious European breakfast, lunch and dinner with a great selection of drinks.

Open: 9am until 11:45pm

Address: Paseo del Puerto Puerto de Sotogrande, 11310 Sotogrande, San Roque

Booking: 956 79 03 33

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Sotogrande

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and Sotogrande has some impressive education centres.

For international schools in Sotogrande, the International Montessori School in Sotogrande and the Sotogrande International School come highly recommended.

The Alma Forest School is internationally accredited and focuses on young children learning outdoors with an curriculum that draws on different educational traditions.

Healthcare in Sotogrande

Having access to great quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Sotogrande has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Costa del Sol Hospital

This is the coast’s major hospital and has an excellent reputation, particularly for emergency medicine.

Address: Autovia A-7, km 187, 29603, Marbella

Contact: 951 976 669 or click here

Hospital la Linea de la Concepcion

This is the state hospital in Sotogrande and provides an emergency service as well as specialist tests and treatments.

Address: Av. Menendez Pelayo, 103, 11300 La Línea de la Concepción

Contact: 956 02 65 00 or click here

Doctors

Quore Clinic

Located on the Marina, this private health clinic uses the latest technology and works with most major insurance companies.

Address: Avda. de la Marina, s/n, Edificio D, Portal 21, 1ºB, Ribera del Merlin, 11310 Marina de Sotogrande

Contact: 630 471 330 / 902 10 18 18 or click here

Dentists

Clinica Dental Puerto de Sotogrande

This clinic deals with general dentistry, implants, emergency services and more.

Address: Paseo del Canal, Edf. A2, Apt. 1-4. 11310 Puerto Sotogrande

Contact: 956 790 180 / 651 769 826 or click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is great but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Sotogrande.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

