New Policia Local intake in Cuevas and Vera

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 22:45
POLICE TRAINEES: Three aspiring Policia Local officers welcomed to Vera
Photo credit: Vera town hall
CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA has three new police officers on patrol.
Local mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria, Public Safety councillor Isabel Maria Sals and Policia Local chief Juan Javier Castro Alsonso, recently welcomed the three new officers.
Following their training period at the IESPA police academy in Sevilla, Oscar Lorenzo Haro, Manuel Gomez Portero and Felipe Francisco Perez Cano passed the selection process in Cuevas.
They will now take up their duties as trainee officers and in July, once the probationary period is over they will be assessed before becoming permanent members of the force.
“With these new admissions, we are fulfilling our objective of increasing our police personnel while providing them with the necessary resources they need for their daily responsibilities,” Fernandez Liria said.
Meanwhile, Vera has also added another three trainee to its Policia Local force after they, too, passed the initial selection process.
The three aspiring police officers will now begin a six-month training course, after which they will carry out practical duties before becoming established officers.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
