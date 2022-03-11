New Policia Local intake in Cuevas and Vera

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 22:45

POLICE TRAINEES: Three aspiring Policia Local officers welcomed to Vera Photo credit: Vera town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA has three new police officers on patrol.

Local mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria, Public Safety councillor Isabel Maria Sals and Policia Local chief Juan Javier Castro Alsonso, recently welcomed the three new officers.

Following their training period at the IESPA police academy in Sevilla, Oscar Lorenzo Haro, Manuel Gomez Portero and Felipe Francisco Perez Cano passed the selection process in Cuevas.

They will now take up their duties as trainee officers and in July, once the probationary period is over they will be assessed before becoming permanent members of the force.

“With these new admissions, we are fulfilling our objective of increasing our police personnel while providing them with the necessary resources they need for their daily responsibilities,” Fernandez Liria said.

Meanwhile, Vera has also added another three trainee to its Policia Local force after they, too, passed the initial selection process.

The three aspiring police officers will now begin a six-month training course, after which they will carry out practical duties before becoming established officers.