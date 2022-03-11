News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 18:02

Free Wi-Fi VILLAJOYOSA’S Playa Centro will have free Wi-Fi by Easter. The municipality already provides free internet in the Censal park auditorium, Plaza de las Moreras, the municipal market, Tourist Office, the Barbera dels Aragones park, Llar del Pensionista Social Centre, the municipal sports complex and Plaza de la Ermita.

Mayor resigns XIMO COLL, El Verger’s mayor was suspended from the PSOE party after jumping the Covid vaccine queue in early 2021 when supplies were limited to the elderly. A year later, he has finally agreed to resign after losing the support of PSOE councillors Inma Pericas and Miguel Pou.

Vital service THE Denia Health District (DSD) has launched a Special Plan guaranteeing access to the Marina Alta’s public health service for displaced persons from Ukraine. The DSD’s employees are currently working on simplifying and speeding up the formalities that are necessary before obtaining provisional SIP health cards, sources said.

Joined up THE Generalitat has agreed to extend the Tram service as far as San Juan town. Public Works director general Roser Obrer recently met town hall officials to discuss the future route to connect the municipality, hospital and Miguel Hernandez University with San Vicente, Alicante City, Campello and Benidorm.

Bon voyage THE Valencian Community, Baleares and Cataluña asked the central government in Madrid to limit the speed of boats along the migratory corridor used by cetaceans. This would protect pilot whales and fin-back whales on their yearly journeys while also safeguarding dolphins and turtles, the three regional governments maintained.