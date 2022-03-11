By Matthew Roscoe • 11 March 2022 • 10:55

Red Dwarf and Only Fools and Horses actor Ron Pember has passed away. Credit: Twitter

ONLY Fools and Horses and Red Dwarf actor Ron Pember has sadly passed away at the age of 87, according to his family.

Pember, who played Baz, the unenthusiastic Chairman of the Tenants’ Association on hit BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, died on Tuesday, March 8. Along with his appearance in OFAH, Pember will be remembered for his excellent performance as the Taxman in the long-running British sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf.

Paul Pember paid tribute to his grandfather, writing: ‘The sadness now is the happiness then. That’s the deal. 11.04.1934 – 08.03.2022 #ronpember #grandad.”

The official Only Fools and Horses account on Twitter said: “We are saddened to hear of the news of the death of Ron Pember who played Baz in the series 3 episode, Homesick.”

“Our thoughts and warm wishes go to his family and friends.”

Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules wrote: “Just heard the sad news that Ron Pember has passed away. (Tuesday) He was such a gentleman with us upstarts when he appeared on #RedDwarf He just rammed his tongue firmly into his cheek and joined the party! What a legend. RIP.”

The official Red Dwarf Twitter account wrote: “RIP Ron Pember. A terrific character actor, stage director and dramatist who made a memorable appearance in Series II’s Better Than Life.”

The Red Dwarf fan club said: “We’re very sad to learn of Ron Pember’s passing. A fantastic character actor of both stage and screen, and he’ll forever be remembered by us Dwarfers for his unforgettable performance as the Taxman in BetterThanLife. RIP.”

The gifted character actor enjoyed a career that spanned over 30 years.

Starting in the 1970s, Pember appeared as Alain Muny in Secret Army and wrote a stage musical titled Jack the Ripper, while his other popular credits include The Invisible Man and American Playhouse.

