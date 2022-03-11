BREAKING: Russia allegedly bombs Belarus in false flag attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 March 2022 • 16:15

BREAKING: Russia allegedly bombs Belarus in an apparent false flag attack.

UKRAINE announce that they have allegedly spotted air forces from Russia drop bombs on Belarus in what they are calling a false flag attack on Friday, March 11.

A statement from the Ukrainian parliament said: “Today (March 11) at 14.30, information was received from the State Border Guard Service that Russian planes took off from the Dubrovitsa airfield (Belarus), entered the territory of Ukraine, turned around over our settlements of Horodychi and Tumen, after which they inflicted launched an airstrike on the settlement of Kopani (Belarus).”

The statement continued: “At the moment the 9th border detachment is watching the occupation of this settlement by the enemy.”

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said: “This is a provocation. The goal is to draw the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus into the war with Ukraine.”

Rumours on social media have been circulating since the early hours of Friday, March 11 that an attack such as this could be a possibility.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is believed to have warned the public that the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was planning a large scale false flag operation as a pretext for Belarus to order his troops to invade Ukraine.

Attacks on Ukraine have persisted throughout the day after devastating strikes wiped out two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and killed a civilian in Dnipro.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on March 11 that Russian troops have launched a high-precision, long-range attack on two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and both have been taken out of action, as per the Jerusalem Post.

This was followed by civilian targets being hit in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro resulting in the death of one person.

A statement from the emergency services at the time said: “There were three airstrikes on the city, namely hitting a nursery, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died.”

❗️URGENT!!! Today, at 2:30pm, Ukrainian Border Guard Service reported that russian planes left Dubrovytsia airport in #Belarus, flied into #Ukrainian airspace, turned around over our towns of Horodychi and Tumeni, after which set a fire in #Kopani town in Belarus. #StopWar pic.twitter.com/7dd8xINNXI — Igor Bro 🇺🇦 Слава Україні (@igorbroonline) March 11, 2022

Sky News has reported that a Western official predicted a “false flag” attack would be launched in order to provide a retrospective justification for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We think that chemical weapons could be used in a false flag attack to provide a retrospective justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the official said today.

“The context that we’ve been looking at it in is from a false flag perspective. Clearly, whilst the Russians are highly likely to have a chemical weapons capability, there is nothing to suggest that they intend to use at this point in a major escalation of the current conflict.”

