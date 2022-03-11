Ryanair announces five new summer routes in Spain

By Tamsin Brown • 11 March 2022 • 15:12

Image: Ryanair

Ryanair has announced five new routes for summer 2022 between Spain and other European destinations.

Ryanair, Spain’s leading airline, has announced that there will be new additions to its schedule for summer 2022 in Spain. The new summer schedule will have five additional routes to destinations such as Perpignan or Rome, which means that the airline will have a total of 687 routes at 27 Spanish airports over the coming summer period.

The airline’s summer schedule will offer its customers more travel options than ever before, connecting European cities and regions. The 5 new routes are:

Madrid – Faro

Barcelona – Poitiers

Valencia – Perpignan

Castellón – Brussels Charleroi

Girona – Rome Fiumicino

The statement on the Ryanair website said: “With 90 bases and more than 2,400 routes operating this summer, Ryanair is driving traffic recovery and creating jobs across Europe.”

To enable customers to book their holidays at the lowest fares, Ryanair recommends booking in advance and has also launched an offer to guarantee these prices. There are promotions on all new routes until Sunday, March 13, with fares starting from 19.99 euros each way for travel until October 2022 via Ryanair.com.

