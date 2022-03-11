By Guest Writer • 11 March 2022 • 17:14

Jimmy Carr on Eight Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Credit: Jimmy Carr Facebook

TERRIBLY FUNNY the new show from Jimmy Carr visits Gibraltar later this year as part of a programme of appearances by UK comedians.

Following on from the appearance of comedian Russell Kane due in Gibraltar on April 9, and with Sarah Millican in May already sold out, the next top comedian to perform will be the controversial Jimmy Carr.

Known for his braying laugh and regular TV appearances, he is off to the USA and then most of Europe with just four shows in Gibraltar on October 8 and 9 and tickets are already selling fast.

Speaking about this new show, Terribly Funny he says it contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.

Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language and he will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who’ve got a good idea what’s in store.

There’s no point to the show, except to make the audience laugh. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, enjoy the laughs.

The venue is St Michael’s Cave, tickets cost £35 per person (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online at https://www.buytickets.gi/events/jimmy-carr-terribly-funny-20-450 which includes the return shuttle bus up the Rock as cars are not allowed.

It should be noted that no person under 16 years of age will be admitted and the show is not for the easily shocked.

Thank you for reading 'Terribly Funny the new show from Jimmy Carr visits Gibraltar'