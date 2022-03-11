Triple celebration in Moraira for the Chicas Amigas

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 13:55

CHICAS AMIGAS: Forty-four members of the group enjoying lunch Photo credit: Jan Adams Bareham

THE Chicas Amigas recently gathered for lunch at the Amante restaurant overlooking the Moraira seafront.

After all the recent rain they were lucky, as the sun shone and even the chilly wind off the sea had dropped, said Chicas Amigas member, Jane Adams Bareham.

“Forty-four of us enjoyed a delicious meal, followed by a triple celebration as this was a very special event,” she said.

“Not only was it the Chicas Amigas’ eighth anniversary but it was also the birthday of its founder, Lynn Clark as well as Lynn RJ, who produced a magnificent cake for us all to share.”