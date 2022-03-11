Triple celebration in Moraira for the Chicas Amigas

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2022 • 13:55
CHICAS AMIGAS: Forty-four members of the group enjoying lunch
Photo credit: Jan Adams Bareham
THE Chicas Amigas recently gathered for lunch at the Amante restaurant overlooking the Moraira seafront.
After all the recent rain they were lucky, as the sun shone and even the chilly wind off the sea had dropped, said Chicas Amigas member, Jane Adams Bareham.
“Forty-four of us enjoyed a delicious meal, followed by a triple celebration as this was a very special event,” she said.
“Not only was it the Chicas Amigas’ eighth anniversary but it was also the birthday of its founder, Lynn Clark as well as Lynn RJ, who produced a magnificent cake for us all to share.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.