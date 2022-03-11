By Chris King • 11 March 2022 • 2:07

Vladimir Putin has reappeared, dispelling rumours about his health. image: [email protected]_E

In a bid to quell rumours about his health, Vladimir Putin has reappeared in images from the Kremlin



After several days absent, in which rumours began circulating that he could be ill or hiding in a luxurious bunker, the Kremlin has distributed several images of Vladimir Putin this Thursday, March 10, showing him supposedly in a meeting with his prime minister, and the rest of his leadership.

Putin was last seen in early March, but in the images, clearly released to dispel doubts about his disappearance, the Russian leader is shown sitting in front of a screen, on which his ministers appear.

Among the speculations most repeated have been suspicions that the Russian president is suffering from cancer, and had gone into isolation, due to his supposedly weak immune system.

Chris Parry, a retired Royal British Navy Admiral, had said he believed President Putin’s “immune system may be depressed at the moment. So he is a man in a hurry”,

Another of the theories being considered was that Vladimir Putin had moved his family to a high-tech, luxurious, and secret, underground bunker in Siberia, in which a nuclear war can be survived.

In any case, his whereabouts would be difficult to elucidate, since the Russian president allegedly has up to a total of eight official homes to choose from, as reported by 20minutos.es.

