7-year-old boy arrested in Miami for bringing gun to school

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 10:53

No machine-readable author provided. Bastique assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A 7-year-old boy has been arrested at an elementary school in Miami after he was found to have a gun with him.

A 7-year-old boy at Dillard Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale, to the north of Miami, Florida, was arrested on March 11 after it was found that he had brought a gun to school. It is not yet known whether he will be charged.

A school guard found the gun on the boy, who has not been named, in circumstances that have not yet been disclosed.

According to Detective Ali Adamson of the city’s police department, school personnel were notified that the student had brought a gun onto the premises. Someone was then able to talk to the boy and find the weapon, reported Local 10 News.

A statement released by the school said that “this morning, before the start of the school day, Dillard Elementary School administrators received information about a student with a possible firearm on the school campus.”

The school was immediately placed under “code red” and officials “handled the situation safely and confiscated the weapon.”

School staff and police are continuing their investigation.

The student “will face appropriate school disciplinary action,” said the statement, which congratulated another student who gave the first warning alert and “who did the right thing: saw something and said something.”

It is unclear whether the boy will face any charges, given his young age.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.