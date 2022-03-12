Almeria province’s Water Committee asks the Junta for water

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 17:30
ALMERIA WATER: Agriculture department striving to anticipate problems
Photo credit: Almeria Junta
ALMERIA’S Mesa del Agua (Water Committee) asked the Junta to help the province survive the present drought.
Aranzazu Martin Moya, the Junta’s Agriculture delegate to Almeria, stressed that the regional government’s Agriculture department was taking action “to anticipate problems” in a difficult situation, while ensuring that municipalities were supplied with water.
Referring to the Junta’s crisis measures, Martin Moya revealed that emergency work carried out in the Almanzora Valley should guarantee a supply via the Negratin-Almanzora pipeline, supplemented with desalinated water.
