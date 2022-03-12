By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 18:12

Almuñecar man arrested for threatening passers-by with a large-bladed katana. image: policia local almuñecar

Local Police officers in Almuñecar called to deal with a man threatening passers-by with a large-bladed katana



As reported by Manual Ledesma, head of the Sexita Local Police in the Granada municipality of Almuñecar, his officers arrested an individual this morning, Saturday, March 12, for threatening passers-by with a large-bladed katana.

The incident occurred during mid-morning, with the 092 emergency number receiving a call from a member of the public denouncing that an individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was threatening people outside the main bus station in the town.

A police patrol was immediately deployed to the location, where the officers quickly verified that the individual had tried to hide by locking himself in the toilets at the bus station. According to Mr Ledesma, when instructed by his officers to give himself up, the man refused to come out, claiming he had not done anything wrong.

Eventually, the man gave up and came out, and was identified as the alleged aggressor. A superficial search was carried out which uncovered a large machete, with which he had supposedly threatened the complainant.

The weapon was confiscated and the man promptly detained. He must now await judicial proceedings pending further police investigations, as reported by granadadigital.es.

