By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 18:42

Badly-needed rain forecast for all next week in Malaga province. image: pinterest

Malaga province should experience rain for most of the next week according to AEMET



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has forecast almost a full week of rain in Malaga province. A change in temperatures – falling to around nine degrees minimum, and 19 maximum – will accompany cloudy skies, and rainfall, which is reassuring at a time when the province really needs it.

As reported by the meteorological experts back in December, Malaga has recorded the lowest rainfall values ​​since the 1980s, with the months most commonly related to rain, not producing any so far this year.

Today, Saturday, March 12, will be a day of transit, with the arrival of clear skies and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees. However, it will peak for the week with winds of up to 25 km/h blowing from the northwest. Clouds, and more importantly, rain, will form from midnight and could stay until next Friday 18 according to AEMET.

Sunday, March 13

Sunday will bring the first storms, with winds blowing from the north. This will create a drastic drop in temperatures, falling to a minimum of 13 degrees, and a maximum of 16 degrees.

Monday, March 14

On Monday, temperatures will stabilise again with a maximum of 20 degrees. They will continue to be accompanied by cloudy skies and rain throughout the day. Levante winds will be the protagonists on this day with gusts of up to 15 km/h.

Tuesday, March 15

Similar figures will be recorded on Tuesday, and the weather will not differ much from the beginning of the week, except for the absence of wind in the province. A maximum temperature of around 20 degrees can be expected, and the probability of rain exceeds 70 per cent.

Wednesday, March 16

Wednesday could see the sun reappearing, although in a sky still with clouds and persistent, but less intense rain. The maximum temperature will drop to 18 degrees, and the minimum will remain at around 13 degrees.

Thursday, March 17

Intense rains will return on Thursday, reaching humidity figures of up to 85 per cent. The southwest wind will be calm at around only 5 km/h, while temperatures will continue to drop to a maximum of 16 degrees, and a minimum of 12 degrees, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

