Camel escapes from zoo and kills two people in Tennessee

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 11:41

Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A camel managed to escape from a small zoo in Tennessee and killed two people before it was fatally shot by officials.

A camel escaped from a small zoo in rural Tennessee, killing two people and attacking the law enforcement officers who were pursuing it. The officers ended up fatally shooting the animal, police sources said on Friday, March 11.

In a message posted on Facebook, Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson said they had received a call on March 10 from someone who had seen a camel loose in an area near The Pumpkin Barn, a recreational farm with a small zoo that is visited by families, and they went in search of it.

When they arrived at the Shirley Farms area they found two people unconscious, who later died at the scene from injuries inflicted by the animal.

The camel then went on to attack a vehicle from the Sheriff’s Department as well as the officers who were attempting to transport the victims to a mobile medical unit.

The officers opened fire on the camel because the safety of those present was at risk, according to the statement from the sheriff.

The deceased have been identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.