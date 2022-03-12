Diputacion scheme will provide legal advice for refugees

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 18:56

PIONEER SCHEME: Javier Aureliano Garcia and Jose Luis Aynat Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Diputacion provincial council and College of Lawyers will work together to ensure international protection for Almeria’s Ukrainian refugees.

Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia and the College dean, Juan Luis Aynat, met recently to outline their 2022 collaboration agreement on advising Ukrainians and refugees arriving in Almeria province.

This involves creating an International Protection body that will be a pioneer project both regionally and nationally. Garcia and Aynat also concurred on the importance of joining forces and exchanging information to ensure the scheme’s success.

Garcia thanked Almeria’s College of Lawyers for its important social and legal role inside the province and for the great work it has carried out in the past with the Diputacion.

“Its generosity enriches society and this initiative to provide legal advice for Almeria province’s refugees will provide an effective response to the Ukrainians’ needs,” he said.