Diputacion scheme will provide legal advice for refugees

By Linda Hall • 12 March 2022 • 18:56
PIONEER SCHEME: Javier Aureliano Garcia and Jose Luis Aynat
Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria
THE Diputacion provincial council and College of Lawyers will work together to ensure international protection for Almeria’s Ukrainian refugees.
Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia and the College dean, Juan Luis Aynat, met recently to outline their 2022 collaboration agreement on advising Ukrainians and refugees arriving in Almeria province.
This involves creating an International Protection body that will be a pioneer project both regionally and nationally. Garcia and Aynat also concurred on the importance of joining forces and exchanging information to ensure the scheme’s success.
Garcia thanked Almeria’s College of Lawyers for its important social and legal role inside the province and for the great work it has carried out in the past with the Diputacion.
“Its generosity enriches society and this initiative to provide legal advice for Almeria province’s refugees will provide an effective response to the Ukrainians’ needs,” he said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
