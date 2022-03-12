Fraudster makes more than 14,000 euros renting fake accommodation in Sierra Nevada

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 12:31

kallerna, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A man has been arrested for making more than 14,000 euros by renting fake holiday accommodation in Granada’s Sierra Nevada.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 47-year-old man with numerous police records for having obtained more than 14,000 euros from at least 18 people between November 2021 and January 2022 after he charged them for the reservation of fake holiday accommodation in Granada’s Sierra Nevada.

According to the Guardia Civil, the man advertised the accommodation on different websites and even offered parking spaces and ski passes for those interested.

The clients contacted the fraudster and transferred the money as requested, which ranged between 540 and 2,140 euros. Days later, however, he informed them that an outbreak of Covid had forced the Junta de Andalucía to quarantine the building and that they could not have access to the accommodation.

The criminal claimed that he would reimburse them via bank transfer within the next few days, but the money was never returned.

It was a resident of Alicante who reported that on November 15, he had reserved a flat in the Sierra Nevada for eight people between December 21 and January 4, as well as ski passes for the eight of them. He had made the reservation on a website through two payments, one of 1,264 euros for the ski passes and one of 880 euros for the flat.

However, when he went to collect the keys at a hostel in Pradollano as agreed, the establishment was closed and he found out that there were more people who had been swindled in the same way.

The Guardia Civil received complaints from various others and managed to track down and arrest the perpetrator of the scam.

