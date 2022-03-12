Incense smoke found to be more harmful than tobacco smoke

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 16:11

A study performed by a team of scientists in China has revealed that incense smoke is more harmful to our health than tobacco smoke.

Incense is sold all over the world and is used in places as varied as yoga classes, temples and people’s homes. However, this may not be good for health.

A team of scientists from the China University of Technology has stated that incense smoke can be more harmful to health than tobacco smoke. Using incense in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces can have a very serious effect on health because it contains several toxic and mutagenic components that can cause cancer to develop.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists studied two different types of incense: agarwood and sandalwood. They examined the effects of both types of incense smoke on ovary cells from hamsters and compared them with the effects of cigarette smoke. They concluded that the incense smoke was more toxic, although whether the results would be the same for all types of incense remains to be seen.

The scientists found that 99 per cent of incense smoke hits the lung directly. It contains very fine particles of components that are toxic to human health. These particles are inhaled and become trapped in the lung, which can cause inflammation that is associated with lung cancer, childhood leukaemia and the development of brain tumours.

The researcher for the study, Rong Zhou, argued that there is a need for “greater understanding and regulation of the health risks associated with indoor incense use”. However, more trials are needed to determine whether all types of incense are equally harmful.

