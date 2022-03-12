Majority of Andalucia declared to be in a state of exceptional drought

This Friday, March 11, the Drought Management Commission of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins approved the declaration of an exceptional drought situation in the majority of the community of Andalucia.

This action applies to the exploitation systems of Beninar in Almeria province, Guadalhorce-Limonero in Malaga, and the Costa del Sol Occidental, also in Malaga province, thus leaving all the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins – except the province of Granada – in this state.

Since June 2021, a similar declaration was established in the territorial units with superficial regulation of Campo de Gibraltar in Cadiz province, Viñuela in the Costa del Sol Oriental of Malaga, and Cuevas de Almanzora, in the province of Almeria.

The decree regulates hydrological drought indicators and exceptional measures for the management of water resources in intra-community river basin districts.

In a statement from the Junta de Andalucia, it explained that the decree declared the same situation of exceptional drought in the territorial units of El Condado in Huelva, and the Barbate System in Cadiz.

Common measures were approved at the meeting for all systems declared to be in a situation of exceptional drought, as established in the decree of June 2021. Among these measures is the prohibition of the use of water resources suitable for human consumption in specific situations.

Street washing, the filling of private swimming pools, irrigation of gardens, the watering of public and private parks and golf courses, are all prohibited. As are: car washing outside authorised establishments, ornamental fountains that do not have a closed water circuit, showers, and public dispensers.

The Board reported that it will increase the frequency of monitoring the volumes of water consumed by users. Apart from these general measures, the commission has collectively approved a battery of specific measures for each affected area.

For the Western Costa del Sol System, a flow of up to 400 litres per second has been planned, during the months of May, June, July, August and September, which represents a total of five cubic hectometres. It has also been approved to reduce the urban supply by ten per cent, as of the publication in BOJA of the exceptional drought situation declaration.

Work is already being done by the Board on the extension of the drought decree, which will allow new actions aimed at mobilising additional water resources to be declared of interest to the Autonomous Community of Andalucia.

The Commission for the Management of the Drought of the Hydrographic Demarcation of the Andalusian Mediterranean Basins will reportedly convene again at the start of April, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

