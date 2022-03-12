Malaga doctors push to scrap masks indoors if infection rates continue to drop

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 10:32

The Malaga College of Doctors is in favour of scrapping masks indoors if certain conditions are met.

The Malaga College of Doctors is in favour of the gradual withdrawal of masks indoors as long as three conditions are met: that the rate of incidence continues to fall, that the measure is implemented in stages so that it can be evaluated and that the situation is carefully monitored to ensure that the withdrawal of masks does not lead to an increase in cases. “We are in favour [of scrapping masks] when the accumulated incidence allows it,” said the president of the Malaga College of Doctors, Pedro Navarro.

He said that the removal of masks indoors should be “staggered”, to see how the virus responds, and “unified”, so that the measure is applied in all autonomous communities in the same way. “It has to be studied by the Interterritorial Health Council,” stated Navarro, referring to the body in which all the regional health ministries are represented.

According to Navarro, the withdrawal could be done one age range at a time in children – which is the population group to be least affected by the virus so far – but always with a thorough follow-up process. “Once we stop using masks indoors, there has to be monitoring,” said Navarro, who is a paediatrician and expert in vaccines. “We should not be too hasty,” he warned.

However, he also said that the two years of the pandemic should teach us some important lessons. For example, a doctor should never see “a patient coughing” in his or her surgery without a mask, as there are hundreds of viruses, not just Covid, to which professionals are exposed without protection.

He also highlighted that in nightclubs, restaurants, schools and other enclosed spaces with large numbers of people, ventilation must be improved in order to protect against Covid and the other numerous pathogens that exist. “But when we talk about good ventilation, this does not mean having the windows open in winter, because that is unfeasible in Zamora. We need preventive measures for the future,” said Navarro.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said on March 10 that this measure is “getting closer and closer” thanks to dropping rates of infection, but she did stress that nothing has been decided for the time being.

