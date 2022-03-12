Malaga thief burgled homes in less than a minute

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 13:40

Image: Policía Nacional

A thief has been arrested by the National Police in Malaga for breaking into and burgling homes in less than a minute.

As part of the operation ‘Tower’ for the prevention of burglaries, agents of the National Police have arrested a 25-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of 13 burglaries in occupied homes in the city of Malaga.

The method used by the man is known as ‘bumping’, which consists of opening the door of the property without using a key and without forcing the lock. The individual manipulated the lock system in just half a minute and without doing any kind of damage, said the Provincial Police Station in a statement.

The police investigation began at the beginning of 2022 following a complaint about a burglary at a residence, in which unidentified individuals entered the house in the morning and stole various items.

Other similar incidents occurred, and after a comparative study of the modus operandi used, the police agents concluded that all the burglaries had been committed in the same area, at approximately the same time of day and using the same procedure, ‘bumping’.

The police investigations focused on the identification of an individual seen in the vicinity of the homes where the burglaries were committed. The agents were finally able to identify the perpetrator, a 25-year-old citizen with a long police record for similar acts. He was living as a squatter in a house nearby.

The operation came to an end on February 24 with the arrest of the criminal, who had carried out a total of 13 burglaries in private homes in the city of Malaga.

Upon searching the home where the man was illegally residing, the officers found jewellery, money and the clothes and tools he used in some of the burglaries.

