By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 1:20

Man City reportedly win the race for Erling Haaland. image: creative commons

Erling Haaland reportedly agrees a £100million move to Man City



Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly clinched the signature of one of football’s hottest properties, 21-year-old Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Mail. A deal believed to be in the region of £100million has allegedly been agreed, and ‘is ready to be signed off by City chiefs’.

Borussia Dortmund had inserted a release clause of £63million in Haaland’s contract, and it is reported that the Etihad club has agreed personal terms with the Norwegian. Another substantial sum would also no doubt go to his agent Mino Raiola.

In recent weeks the sports pages in Spain have been very busy discussing which one of the LaLiga giants – Real Madrid or Barcelona – the young player would end up joining this summer. Now it would appear that City have stolen him from under their noses.

Real Madrid will be disappointed probably if this news is true, but they have a ‘Plan B’ in hand, with the young French star Kylian Mbappe rumoured to be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of this season on a free transfer.

City are riding high at the top of the Premiership this season, have played with a ‘false 9’, after 33-year-old Sergio Aguero departed. If they are leading the pack without a recognised goalscorer then it is frightening to think what they will be like with a prolific scorer like Haaland up front.

Since moving to Germany with Dortmund in 2020 from RB Saltzburg, the Norwegian has racked up an incredible total of 80 goals in his 79 appearances, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

