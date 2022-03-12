Scenes of mass panic in China over new outbreaks of Covid

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 14:04

Liuxingy, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

New outbreaks of Covid in China have resulted in scenes of mass panic as crowds attempted to get out of a packed fair after one person tested positive.

New outbreaks of Covid-19 in China have prompted the authorities to re-impose severe restrictions in some regions. On Friday, March 11, the city of Changchun went into lockdown and Shanghai has closed primary and secondary schools. Fears of such strict measures were seen at the packed Guangzhou fair, where crowds of people tried to run away before the fairgrounds closed with them inside.

According to the Chinese Global Times (Huanqiu), a person present at the fair was found to have tested positive for Covid, which led to the closure of the venue with the attendees forced to remain inside while waiting to be tested.

In the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai, primary and secondary schools have been closed due to a recent surge in cases. Classes will be held online from March 12, according to local media.

The city authorities have blamed the spike in cases on those entering the country from abroad, as Shanghai is one of the main points of entry for international travellers. In the first two months of 2022, the city detected more than a thousand cases in people coming from abroad.

The latest wave of Covid has raised alarm bells in China, with outbreaks in many parts of the country and new infection figures that had not been seen since the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan in early 2020.

