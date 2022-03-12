Spanish Red Cross and Iberia send 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Budapest for Ukrainians

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 16:28

Image: Iberia

The Spanish Red Cross and the airline Iberia have sent their first shipment of humanitarian aid to Budapest for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

On March 10, Iberia and IAG Cargo sent their first shipment of humanitarian supplies to Budapest for the Spanish Red Cross as aid for the emergency situation in Ukraine. This first shipment of 12 tonnes consisted of tarpaulins, blankets and family cooking kits.

The Spanish airline currently operates three direct flights a week (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) from Madrid to Budapest. Usually, this route is operated with narrow-body aircraft (A320 family), but Thursday’s flight was made by a wide-body aircraft (Airbus A330-200) to increase the cargo capacity.

“Ukraine is going through an extreme situation and needs the solidarity and commitment of those who can contribute in any way,” said Teresa Parejo, Iberia’s director of Sustainability. “Aviation can contribute a lot in emergency situations like this, and at Iberia, we have made ourselves available to NGOs such as the Red Cross to channel this solidarity as best we can,” she added.

