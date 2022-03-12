By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 19:59

Two marijuana plantations dismantled in Sevilla province. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil officers dismantle two marijuana plantations in the municipality of Guillena in Sevilla province



In a statement released by the force, it was reported that Guardia Civil officers have dismantled two marijuana plantations in as many homes in the Sevilla municipality of Guillena. During the searches of both homes, the officers uncovered more than 1,000 plants prepared for sale.

An investigation had been launched after officers detected suspicious activity in two houses in the neighbourhood. In the case of the first property, it was found that although it was not inhabited by its owner, the home was frequented daily.

This would allegedly have been both for the purpose of carrying out maintenance work on the crop, along with organising sales operations. The high consumption of electricity had also been noted, something consistent with the cultivation of such crops.

Investigations discovered that the other suspicious dwelling was owned by an individual from the Sevilla town of Santiponce, who had a police record. Again, although this property did not appear to be used as a dwelling, its electricity consumption was very high. Combined with other details, that made it clear that the home was being used as a plantation.

After receiving corresponding judicial orders that authorised the entry and searches of both homes, more than 1,000 marijuana plants and electrical materials have been seized.

As a result, three individuals have been arrested and charged with crimes against public health, and electricity fraud, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

