Violent death on Malaga beach

By Tamsin Brown • 12 March 2022 • 15:42

Tyk, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A person who was found on a beach in the city of Malaga in the early hours of March 12 appears to have suffered a violent death.

A person was found dead this morning in La Malagueta, Malaga, in a hut located on the Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso. The first alerts were reportedly received by the emergency services at around 6.30am on Saturday, March 12, when several witnesses called 112 to report the presence of a person lying on the seafront promenade and bleeding profusely.

The various emergency services were quickly alerted and arrived on the scene, with the National Police leading the investigation. The autopsy is yet to provide official confirmation, but it appears that the man died on the promenade from his injuries and the health services were not able to do anything to save his life.

It seems that the victim was a homeless man who lived in the area and had a mattress next to the showers in the area closest to Antonio Martín, where he used to sleep. The mattress had numerous bloodstains on it and is being analysed by the Criminal Police for possible clues that may shed light on this violent event.

The Criminal Police is still investigating the incident and trying to confirm the victim’s identity.

