By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 22:21
AEMET places Malaga on red alert for torrential rain from midnight.
AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has raised the orange alert to red for parts of Malaga province, starting from midnight tonight, Sunday, March 13.
The red notice applies to both the capital, and to the regions of Axarquia, Costa del Sol, and Valle del Guadalhorce, where up to 120 litres could fall in 12 hours, and 30 in one hour.
In the case of Antequera and Ronda, the warning rises from yellow to orange, also due to intense rainfall. The forecast indicates that accumulations of up to 80 litres could be recorded in 12 hours, and 30 litres in one hour.
Temperatures will also drop compared to today, going from 23 to a maximum of 16 on Monday 14. The minimums will continue to fall over the next few days, possibly reaching nine degrees by Thursday 17.
This return of rainfall occurs just days after the Andalucian Government announced that it will declare the western Costa del Sol of Malaga in an exceptional drought. The decree could now vary depending on the litres of water left by the rains.
“We are anticipating the situation that is coming to us, that if it does not rain this week it will be very complicated”, said Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, last Friday 11, specifying that the Mediterranean basin is at 29 per cent of its capacity, as reported by malagahoy.es.
