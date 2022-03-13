Alicante welcomes newborn baby after mum flees Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 8:16

Credit: Twitter

Alicante welcomes a newborn baby after mum flees Ukraine. The baby was born in Alicante’s Denia hospital.

The maternity ward at Denia hospital welcomed the newborn baby on Friday afternoon, March 11 at 4:25pm. According to 20 minutes, both the mother and baby are in “perfect condition”. The hospital is managed by the Ribera health group. During the birth, the Ukrainian mum was supported by a translator and was connected to her husband by a video call.

New mum Mariia had headed from Ukraine’s Strutyn over the Polish border. She made it into Spain only days ago. Fortunately, she was able to meet with her sister in Alicante’s Xabia. The Spanish town has been home to her sister Natalia for over 20 years.

Maria was greeted after her escape from Ukraine by her brother-in-law and nephew who live in Spain.

On Thursday afternoon, March 10, Mariia was admitted to the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department. She was helped by a team of midwives throughout her delivery. She had been forced to flee Ukraine after Russia began to bomb hospitals.

The Red Cross of Javea has called on people to help Mariia out and ensure that she has everything she needs for the baby. The Red Cross has also asked for donations of non-perishable food items which will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees in Alicante.

According to Denia.com, the baby boy weighed in at 2 kilos and 930 grams.

