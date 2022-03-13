By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 12:05

Credit: Twitter

Arrest made after violent death near Malaga beach. The shocking death took place near the La Malagueta beach.

Officers from the National Police in Malaga have arrested a 37-year-old man. The arrested man is believed to have been involved in the “violent death” of another man. The victim’s body was discovered on Saturday, March 12, near the La Malagueta beach.

The emergency services had received reports early on Saturday morning alerting them to the discovery of the body. Witnesses said that a body had been found on the seafront Promenade. The person is said to have been bleeding profusely. The body was discovered in a hut located on the Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

As reported by La opinion the Malaga, police sources confirmed on Sunday morning that an alleged murderer had been detained on Saturday evening. The man was arrested at around 7pm in Malaga.

It is expected that the autopsy will be carried out on the victim soon.

When the body was discovered the emergency services mobilised the health services, the National Police and the Local Police.

Officers from the police confirmed that a man had died. An investigation was launched by the National Police in a bid to determine the circumstances surrounding the shocking death.

